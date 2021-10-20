How do you describe the place called Heaven? Many songs have been written that attempt this difficult task. Is it the dream vacation that lasts forever? Can we know more details than joy unspeakable and never ending happiness? Amazingly, the Bible gives specifics such as measurements of the new Jerusalem. Like a marriage gift for a bride, God has built a massive city for his people (Rev. 21: 10-27). Its foundations are layered with 12 precious stones from jasper to amethyst. Twelve gates made of pearl connect to jasper walls that form the boundaries. The city built with pure gold looks like transparent glass. Jesus will establish his everlasting kingdom on earth and richly reward the faithful.
The enormity of the Promise Land will make New York City look like a rest stop. According to Revelations 21:16, it measures 1,400 miles long, 1,400 miles wide and 1,400 miles high. This is close to the area of the United States. The height is the unique feature as you could stack 1,400 United States on top of each other and still have room to grow. Herein lies the capability to comfortably house billions of people. This must have been what Jesus meant when he promised a place for us in John 14:1-3: “Let not your heart be troubled: Ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father’s house there are many mansions ... I go to prepare a place for you.” It is clear that there is room for everyone.
The Bible gives us many exciting thoughts about the blissful experiences that await God’s people. In many ways, crossing over will be like the Red Sea event. As the Lord miraculously parted the waters, crushed Pharaoh’s army and led his people to the Promise Land, so he is leading us. As Israel said goodbye to their oppression from Pharaoh, we will never see our troubles again. God will wipe away every tear from our eye and cause us to forget our sorrows. We must put our faith in Christ and follow him to receive this gift of everlasting life. Let us be encouraged by his promises and know that the best is yet to come!
Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski, your brother and sister In Christ. Comments welcome at rpyszkow@gmail.com.