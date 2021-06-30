“For this my son was dead, and is alive again; he was lost, and is found (Luke 15:24).” One of the most beloved parables of the Bible is the story of the prodigal son. Everyone loves a happy ending and especially one that brings hope.
Although the gullible son made major mistakes, all hope was not lost. He had a loving father that was willing to forgive and restore him. Not only does this passage make us appreciate our Heavenly Father, but it is very relevant to our nation at this time. One of the most beautiful experiences at church is when a sinner returns to God at the altar. We are experiencing a shift in our culture that may include many prodigals returning to the Lord.
The wisdom of the father is on full display in the parable. Desiring all the world had to offer, the son left his “boring” life at home. Instead of hostile confrontations, dad decides to let him go. Maybe he knew that the son had his mind made up and fighting with him would just lead to rebellion. Even God’s children have to learn the hard way sometimes. The father knew that he would be back. Although there is pleasure in sin for a season, its price tag is extremely costly. The cruelty of the world and the false promises would leave him high and dry. Inevitably things became desperate, and the prodigal came to his senses. He realized life was much better at his father’s house.
Will we see a prodigal effect in our nation? Turning from the Lord and indulging in every sin imaginable may not have been as exciting as thought. The “hogs pen” could cause many to miss the abundant life of God. They may get sick of the loss of freedom, violence on our streets, unbearable corruption in high places, a spiritual bankrupt and filthy culture, and so many troubled minds.
Maybe America will miss the days when we reverence the Lord and the word of God. In the past, mass shootings were extremely rare and there was peace on the streets. There was a time when the number one problem in schools was kids chewing bubble gum. In those days our families, communities and country were stronger. With love and mercy, our Heavenly Father is waiting for us to return. It is not too late. Now is the time to come home!