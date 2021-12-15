Fear fell upon Zacharias as an angel appeared to him in the temple of the Lord. Gabriel announced that his prayers were heard and that he was going to have a son. However, the words were difficult to believe due to Zacharias and Elisabeth’s old age. They lived with the shame of barrenness for years.
In those days, this was a sign of sin or displeasure from God. After waiting a long time, it seemed that their prayers were unanswered. It was all but hopeless, until this heavenly visitation. They gave birth to John the Baptist, a child with great promise. The Christmas story is full of miracles and reminds us that all things are possible.
John the Baptist was known as the forerunner of Christ as foretold in Old Testament prophecy. He was a unique character, wearing camel skins, eating locust, and wild honey. Born just six months before Jesus, his calling was to prepare the world to meet the Messiah. His message was clear, “Repent for the Kingdom of Heaven is at hand.” A “religious show” would not be acceptable.
Heaven demands a sincere change in lifestyle because the King is coming. As he was baptizing people in the Jordan river, the moment came when he spoke the famous words: “Behold the Lamb of God, which takes away the sin of the world.” It was recorded that John the Baptist turned many people to the Lord.
Through our struggles and our pain, we must remember that God has a plan. Elisabeth and Zacharias must have felt confused and even hurt as they prayed for a child. We see that the Lord’s timing is always perfect and is purposeful. God’s response to our prayers is not always what we expect, but it is exactly what we need. Even more importantly, his response fits with his overall perfect plan.
The world did not expect Jesus to come in the form of a baby lying in the manger. Experts could not foresee his methods and the crucifixion, yet it was exactly what the world needed to be saved. Although the Lord is unpredictable at times, we can trust him. According to his word, he has many more surprises in store for the world.
Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski, your brother and sister In Christ. Comments welcome at rpyszkow@gmail.com.