Are we rounding the corner, or is winter coming? These opposing views from our divided government leaves us wondering where we are in this global pandemic. The facts are that we have a persistent enemy in this virus that has infected millions around the world. Wildfires, violence and other problems have reoccurred as well.
Still yet, our greatest issue is that America has drifted too far from God. Instead of seeking him, we have excluded him from almost all avenues of life. As a nation, we need to remember that God is the answer.
Many churches and leaders are realizing this critical problem and are calling our nation to prayer and repentance. The scripture from Joel 2:12-13 has been quoted often: “Therefore also now, saith the Lord, turn ye even to me with all your heart, and with fasting, and with weeping, and with mourning: And rend your heart, and not your garments, and turn unto the Lord your God: for he is gracious and merciful, slow to anger, and of great kindness, and repenteth him of the evil.”
The Lord is calling us to return unto him. Church attendance and prayer are not enough. We need to change our wicked ways and establish a relationship with Christ. In doing so, God will respond with mercy and grace on our behalf.
Perhaps these hardships and historic events are giving us an opportunity. Do we want to continue to exclude God from our lives and raise our children in a godless society? As a nation, will we choose to live in a spiritual winter? Or do we want God’s blessings on our nation again? Will our future include the Lord’s wisdom upon our leaders, his hand of protection upon our children, and his presence in our homes?
Only the Lord can heal our land, bring peace to our streets and fix our broken homes. We need a revival that will produce change in our nation and return us back to our motto: “In God we trust.”