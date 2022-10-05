“And the Lord said, My spirit shall not always strive with man.” (Gen. 6:3)
God was speaking about Noah’s generation as he was grieved with the deeds of mankind. Violence was both appalling and prevalent across the land. Sexual immorality in all forms and fashions was just common, everyday life. People lived their lives merrily as if God didn’t notice. Things were so wicked that the Lord was grieved to his core. Mankind was unrepentant and didn’t realize a worldwide flood would come. There are many parallels with the days of Noah and modern times. We must take heed to warnings from the Bible and be ready for the Lord’s return.
There is a comparison made in Matthew 24:37-38: “For as in the days of Noah were, so shall also the coming of the Son of man be.” Scripture highlights the attitudes and mindsets of people living ungodly lifestyles. They were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage, until the day that Noah entered the ark. Not only are people casual with sin, it is celebrated today. Violence is especially abhorrent in many cities, and video footage on the news is difficult to watch. Children have been forced into sex slavery around the globe. The decline in morality is very clear and can be seen as a sign of the times. Natural disasters, advanced technology, droughts, plagues and many other occurrences should cause us to consider Bible prophecy.
In those difficult situations, Noah found grace in the eyes of the Lord (Gen. 6:8). We can also find the grace of Jesus Christ today. As he trusted in the Lord and obeyed his word he is an example to us. We can live godly and walk with Christ even in our wicked world. In spite of the flood, God preserved and provided for Noah’s family. As he was lifted up in the ark, so will God’s people be spared from judgment. The Lord shall descend from Heaven … and we which are alive shall be caught up together with them in the clouds (Thess. 4:16-17).
Have we received the gift of God’s grace yet? He will come in an hour we think not. Are we ready?
Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski, your brother and sister In Christ. Comments welcome at rpyszkow@gmail.com.