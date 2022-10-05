Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

“And the Lord said, My spirit shall not always strive with man.” (Gen. 6:3)

God was speaking about Noah’s generation as he was grieved with the deeds of mankind. Violence was both appalling and prevalent across the land. Sexual immorality in all forms and fashions was just common, everyday life. People lived their lives merrily as if God didn’t notice. Things were so wicked that the Lord was grieved to his core. Mankind was unrepentant and didn’t realize a worldwide flood would come. There are many parallels with the days of Noah and modern times. We must take heed to warnings from the Bible and be ready for the Lord’s return.

Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski, your brother and sister In Christ. Comments welcome at rpyszkow@gmail.com.

