“What man is there of you, whom if his son ask bread, will he give him a stone? Or if he ask a fish, will he give him a serpent? If ye then, being evil, know how to give good gifts unto your children, how much more shall your Father which is in heaven give good things to them that ask him (Matthew 7: 7-11)?”
Many times throughout scripture, God is referred to as the Heavenly Father. It helps us to understand who he is and the relationships he desires with us all. Many of us who are parents understand the strong bonds formed with our children and the desire to do what is best for them. Knowing the Lord as our Heavenly Father should encourage us to pray and have a closer walk with him.
My twin boys have reached the dreaded “terrible twos.” Not only are they temperamental at times, they have learned how to ask for things. As a matter of fact, they ask a lot. Often they want us to pick them up, to rock them, to give them toys, and want just about everything else they see. I find myself constantly tending to their needs and wanting to make them happy. However, their requests can be harmful and not in their best interest at times. The difficult part is holding firm and surviving the many fierce tantrums when they are denied. I wonder just how many tantrums God sees in a day? When we pray, it is important to remember that he knows what is best.
It has not been an easy year for many, but we still have a Heavenly Father who answers prayers. Like his very own children, he has intense love and compassion toward us. He has that strong desire to give us the best and help us in that time of need. From the chapter above, he encourages us to ask often and to trust him with the results. He gives good gifts to his children and promises to meet all our needs. If God did not spare his own son on the cross, will he not freely give us all things (Rom. 8:32)? If we know how to take care of our kids, he will do so much more. Let us seek him and see his goodness in all circumstances.
Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski, your brother and sister In Christ.