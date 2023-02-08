“Moses said unto the people, Fear ye not, stand still, and see the salvation of the Lord!” These were the words spoken before one of the most incredible miracles of the Old Testament. God’s people were trapped at the Red Sea and the superior Egyptian Army had them cornered. Pharaoh intended to slaughter every last Israeli but didn’t anticipate God’s surprise. The Lord parted the sea and brought his people safely through. Then, he crushed the Egyptians with the waters that were congealed. Many times in scripture, God would tell his people to stand still before he was about to move. He would then perform a miracle, bless them, or speak to them in some manner. The Lord still does great works for us as we look to him.
Similarly, it is written in Psalms 46:10: “Be still, and know that I am God: I will be exalted among the heathen, I will be exalted in the earth.” Sometimes we need to be still before the Lord in his presence. We need to get our minds off the distractions of the world and focus on the Lord. These diversions can cause us to miss what God is doing or what he wants to speak to us. Just like a soldier, we need to be “at attention.” This is one of many drills developed by the U.S. military during the Revolutionary War. These drills instilled discipline and caused soldiers to pay attention to detail. We also need to discipline ourselves to listen to God and devote ourselves to his word. He is the great Commander that will lead us to victory and put us on the paths of success.
This scripture is also a promise that he will take care of us. We often overreact to the storms that come our way. If God was to speak in our language today, he may say, “I got this.” This Psalms reminds us that the Lord is in control and we can trust him. He will fight our battles, bring peace in our storms, meet our needs, and work all things for our good. Sometimes we must wait and trust God’s perfect timing. Miracles are much more powerful when they are performed at the right moment. Just like the critical moment God defeated the Egyptian army with the sea. Let us draw near to him and listen to his words. Be still before his presence and give him our attention. The Lord has great things in store for us all.
Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski, your brother and sister In Christ. Comments welcome at rpyszkow@gmail.com.