“Cast thy burden upon the LORD, and he shall sustain thee: he shall never suffer the righteous to be moved (Psalms 55:22).” It is believed that when this Psalm was recorded, David was in great distress. Absalom had turned many of his men against him and attempted to take his throne. David was known for his warrior spirit and conquering giants. However, this threat had almost got the best of him. Sadly, it was made by his own son. The enormous problems that he faced from within and from without had become too heavy to bear. The secret to David’s strength had always been to seek the Lord. He was able to overcome every obstacle and live a victorious life because of this relationship. Today, we can give our burdens to Jesus and he will bring us through.
Sometimes our lives can be filled with turmoil. Like David, we may feel overwhelmed and in great distress. Troubles will even happen to godly people trying to do what is right. We must remember that we don’t have to bear them alone. God invites us to bring our burdens to him. He is compassionate, understands our suffering, close to the broken hearted, and willing to get involved. The shortest verse in the Bible is found in John 11:35: “Jesus Wept.” Although it’s just a few words, it speaks volumes about Christ’s heart when we suffer. He cried right along with Mary and Martha when their brother passed away. Not only does he care, but he answers our prayers. He is our ever present help in the time of trouble (Psalms 46:1). When we call on his name, he will take care of us.