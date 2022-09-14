Can you imagine listening to Jesus pray? What did his followers feel and how many miracles did they experience? The disciples were so captivated by hearing him, they asked Christ to teach them how to pray. This is how we came to know the Lord’s prayer.
These words are well known and have been uttered around the world countless times. It is still used today and is more relevant than ever before. An important part is recorded in Matthew 6:13, “And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil.” In dangerous times, Christ can be our peace and security. The Lord is our protector and is able to deliver us from evil.
This prayer given by Jesus is an acknowledgement of the evil in the world. It can be seen daily in all forms and fashions. The Bible describes the devil as a roaring lion, walking about, seeking whom he may devour (1 Peter 5:8). With all the devastation in so many places, it seems that he is working overtime. Still, God’s people can be safe in perilous times. The Lord’s prayer draws our attention to an omnipotent God who sits on the highest throne. Christ directed us in this manner because he is able to keep us from all harm. Our need for safety, security, and overall wellbeing can be met with a relationship with God. It has often been spoken, that the safest place to be is in the center of God’s will.
Jesus is described as the Good Shepherd in John 10:10: I am the good shepherd: the good shepherd giveth his life for the sheep.” Laying down his life by the cross displays extreme commitment. He is not only faithful to save us, but also in meeting all our needs. He leaves the ninety nine over just one sheep. He said that he has not lost one soul that his father gave him (John 6:39). This dedication to just one person should give us incredible assurance. We can trust the Lord with our entire lives. Let us cover ourselves and our loved ones with prayer. As we walk with Christ, we do not have to fear any evil.
