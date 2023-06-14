“Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you (John 14: 1-2).” These are the encouraging words from Jesus to his disciples and the church. The time was near for him to be crucified for the sins of the world and his departure. His followers were about to experience challenging times and were apprehensive about Christ leaving them. He shares an incredible promise that would give hope for the future. This blessing is not just for them but also for the Church. The temporary trials of life will be well worth the ultimate reward that has been prepared for God’s people.
This place called Heaven is known as a place of rest (Revelations 14:13). People typically work to put food on the table, a place to stay, and to make life more comfortable. This will not be the case when we reach our final destination. Jesus declared that he was the bread of life (John 8:35). He multiplied fish and loaves and fed 5000 people. The scriptures record that people believed in him not because of the miracles, rather they were fulfilled (John 6:26). The followers didn’t just get their stomachs full, but received a spiritual satisfaction they never knew. Heaven will be a place of complete fulfillment because Jesus is the Bread of Life. Many people work hard to find satisfaction in the world, but come up empty. We can only find this through Christ.