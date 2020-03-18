“And he arose, and rebuked the wind, and said unto the sea, Peace, be still. And the wind ceased, and there was a great calm (Mark 4:39).”
This was the famous scene of Jesus calming a great storm at sea. The situation appeared to be life threatening, as the disciples called out for help. The waves beat against the ship and water began to fill the bottom. In panic, the disciples accused Christ of not caring as he slept through the crisis. However, they soon realized that he was master over the sea and wind.
Not only was this a greater revelation of the Lord for the disciples, but a lesson in faith. If we trust him today, he will also help us through the storms of life.
Many times storms appear far worse than what they are. How often do we panic when they blow our way? Do we assume the worst or exaggerate the severity of their impact? Like the disciples, sometimes our emotions can get the best of us. We can say or do things that are irrational. Have we ever thought that God didn’t care just because he appeared uninvolved?
It is important to remember that he is in control. He is all powerful, he is on time, and he cares about our situations. Scripture teaches us that he is involved with the birds of the fields and that we are much more important in his eyes (Luke 12:6). This loving God will also take care of us.
Faith can help us live a more peaceful and purposeful lifestyle. As we grow in a relationship with Christ, we can learn to trust him. He does not send tribulation our way to sink us. If God allows a storm, then we know it is needful and will work for our good. It is written in Psalms 46:10: “Be still and know that I am God.”
When we are not sure which move to make, we should be still. After we pray, we need to wait on him. Keep calm and trust him because he has a plan. He can still calm our storms and bring us safely to our destinations. As Jesus rested on the boat, we too can rest in the promises of God.