“And letters were sent by posts into all the king’s provinces, to destroy, to kill, and to cause to perish, all Jews, both young and old, little children and women, in one day.” (Esther 3:13).
This decree, issued by the king of the Persian Empire, was devastating news for God’s people. Extermination of the Jews was imminent as the king was influenced by a wicked adviser.
A beautiful orphan by the name of Esther concealed her identity and won the king’s heart. She risked her life to appear before his throne and plead for the salvation of her people.
Her actions changed the course of history and helped to establish Israel today. Today, God’s people can still obtain favor and see him move mightily for them.
There is a throne higher than the Persian Empire that is still taking requests. We are invited to pray and to obtain grace to help us in the time of need (Hebrews 4:16).
Scriptures also reveal that some prayers are more impactful than others: “The effectual fervent prayers of the righteous availeth much (James 5:16).”
Esther can teach us how to produce results during our prayer time. It is important to recognize her devoted relationship with the powerful ruler.
Do we have a close walk with the Lord? Is this relationship a top priority and a central part of our daily walk?
If this is the case, our words will bear more weight before the heavenly throne.
Esther’s beauty played a significant role in attracting the king and receiving a favorable response to her request.
Although God does not regard outward appearance, he does care about our spiritual “appearance” and condition of the heart.
Our character, integrity, and respect for his word matters and will impact our prayer life.
The scripture from James points out the prayers of the righteous availeth much. Why would the Lord listen to someone who disrespects him or his words? Jesus said that if we abide with him and his words abide in us, we could ask what we will (John 15:7).
Is our lifestyle choices and devotion to God attractive to him? If we find favor like Esther, what impact could we make? Let us take prayer to the next level and experience the power of the throne room.