King David was known as a champion for the Kingdom of God. He had an impressive record of accomplishments that brought him fame around the world.
As the underdog, he faced giants and still conquered. Some would believe that he had extraordinary strength or strategic abilities. However, David gave credit to his faith in God. This was clearly seen in his worship and his words as recorded in the Psalms.
Although he had his weaknesses, his life was exceptional in many ways. The secret to his success may be found in his mindset. In spite of our struggles, we can walk in victory in the Lord Jesus Christ.
It is written in 2 Corinthians 2:14, “Now thanks be unto God, which always causeth us to triumph in Christ.” Sometimes our situations that we deal with seem impossible. We may be tempted to give up on our careers, families, ourselves and even on God. Let’s remember that the Lord has a pathway to victory for each one of us. This plan is found in his word and we have to follow it to get there. It is encouraging that we do not have to achieve this on our own. God will be with us each step and support us along the way.
Although we all face difficult challenges, God ultimately calls us to triumph.
Most do not realize that it only takes faith the size of a mustard seed to yield great results (Matthew 17:20). Many of us need to change our way of thinking and have more confidence in the Lord. Most Israeli soldiers compared themselves to the giant and quit. David compared the giant to Almighty God.
How big is the God that we serve? Is he big enough to solve large size family problems? Can he break those major addictions that have people in chains? Does he have enough power to win the enormous battles we face?
If we believe this, then we need to trust him and follow his word. The moment will come when the giants fall and we obtain the victory.