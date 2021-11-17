After a harsh winter of great loss and suffering, things started to look up for the pilgrims. Almost half of them died due to lack of shelter, scurvy and food was very scarce. By the time the first Thanksgiving came around, the conditions had changed. Journals record that there was an abundance of food and preparations for winter. The pilgrims sincerely praised God for his provision and the miracles that helped them survive. This event started a great tradition that we should remember today. As we survive a pandemic and other difficult circumstances, we must remember to count our blessings.
It is written in Psalms 103:2, “Bless the Lord, O my soul and forget not all of his benefits.” Even in challenging times, God does not fail us. He is good all the time even when our faith waivers. It is amazing how our attitudes can change when we think upon his blessings. The psalmist declares daily he loads us with benefits. Usually we use the word load to describe a heavy or large amount. Whether we realize it or not, each day is packed full of his goodness. It is easy to forget when we just focus on the negative things that happen around us or just on our problems. God reminds us not to forget all of his benefits.
There is a long list of blessings mentioned in the chapter for us to ponder. He forgives all of our iniquities, redeems our lives from destruction, heals our diseases, crowns us with loving kindness and tender mercies, satisfies our mouths with good things … and the list goes on. Using the word crown, indicates that he treats us like royalty. With great mercy, he doesn’t give us what we deserve.The avalanche of spiritual blessing that comes from the cross lasts for all eternity. Let us give thanks to the Lord for all his goodness. As we trust in him, we can anticipate that better days are ahead!
Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski, your brother and sister In Christ. Comments welcome at rpyszkow@gmail.com.