“And the children of Israel sighed by reason of their bondage, and they cried, and their cry came up unto God (Exodus 2:23).”
The popular story of Moses not only teaches us about the power of prayer, but the blessings of our liberties. The God of freedom performed incredible signs and wonders to rescue Israel from slavery. He humbled the most powerful man in the world with 10 plagues. Then he parted the Red Sea to save his people again from Pharaoh and his chariots.
If we can not find the strength to walk in his plans for us, he will make a way. He can still save us from our sins, addictions, and whatever bondage that entangles us. The Lord empowers us to make the right choices and to serve him.
Along with all the luscious fruit trees, God curiously planted the tree of the knowledge of good and evil in the garden of Eden. From the beginning of time, he gave freewill and allowed us to make choices. This has been a mixed blessing as many use liberty to do evil. Jesus began his ministry preaching “Repent, for the Kingdom of Heaven is at hand (Matthew 4:17).” The message was not only a warning about Judgement Day, but that we have the ability to choose our path in life. Has God ever asked us to do something we could not do? Even if this something is difficult, will he not help us accomplish the goal? The fact that Jesus preached repentance means that we are able to change. We have the power to choose to do right, to serve the Lord, and to walk in his plans for us.
Although the gospel is full of God’s grace, it places personal responsibility on us all. Jesus did all the work for our salvation on the cross. However, we have an important part to play in accepting his plan and determining our destiny. It is written in Deuteronomy 30:19: “I have set before you life and death, blessing and cursing: therefore choose life, that both thou and thy seed may live.” What will we do with the opportunities that God gives us? Are we using the power within us to walk the path full of purpose and promise? We have the power to break free from the bondage of sin and live the abundant life through Christ. Will we choose Jesus?