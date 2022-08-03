“Rest in the Lord, and wait patiently for him: fret not thyself because of him who prospereth in his way, because of the man who bringeth wicked devices to pass.” (Psalms 37:7-40)
This was a Psalm written by David in his old age. A wealth of experience to draw from adds to the power of these words. His persistent enemies flourished and at times had the upper hand. King Saul, full of jealousy, persecuted him into hiding for a season. Family troubles arose and even threatened his throne. Yet in all these situations, David experienced the hand of the Lord. God turned everyone of these problems around as he waited on him. We can trust the Lord today in difficult times.
This Psalm paints a similar picture of our current situation. There are injustices all around us, and it seems that the wicked prospers. Whether it is a coverup in high places, evil committed in secret or a criminal on the street, some of the most heinous crimes go unpunished. Evil is called good, and good is called evil. Although the justice system can fail at times, the high courts of Heaven have the final say. David saw the wicked flourish only to fall in the end: “The Lord shall laugh at him: for he seeth that his day is coming.” (Psalms 37:13) This Psalms promises justice to evil doers and God’s blessing upon the righteous.
The Lord’s justice system is not broken. God is patient, merciful and gives people time to repent. It may seem slow at times, but the Lord will execute righteousness in his time. We are instructed to rest and wait on him. In spite of the immorality around us, we should focus on Christ and live right. Faith and rest goes hand in hand. If we trust God more and pray, we will worry less. David experienced the sovereignty of God in the middle of his hardships and watched him do amazing things. Faith will pay off in the end: “For the arms of the wicked shall be broken, but the Lord upholdeth the righteous.” (Psalms 37: 17)
Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski, your brother and sister In Christ. Comments welcome at rpyszkow@gmail.com.