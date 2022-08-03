Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

“Rest in the Lord, and wait patiently for him: fret not thyself because of him who prospereth in his way, because of the man who bringeth wicked devices to pass.” (Psalms 37:7-40)

This was a Psalm written by David in his old age. A wealth of experience to draw from adds to the power of these words. His persistent enemies flourished and at times had the upper hand. King Saul, full of jealousy, persecuted him into hiding for a season. Family troubles arose and even threatened his throne. Yet in all these situations, David experienced the hand of the Lord. God turned everyone of these problems around as he waited on him. We can trust the Lord today in difficult times.

Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski, your brother and sister In Christ. Comments welcome at rpyszkow@gmail.com.

