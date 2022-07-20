A new poll shows a change in how America views the Bible. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 20% believe that the Bible is the literal word of God. This is down from 50% in the 1980s. Only 49% believe the Bible is the inspired word of God but not all to be taken literally. It would appear that the mission to remove God’s words and Christianity from society has had some success. Some seem proud to say we are no longer a Christian nation. Is the breakdown of morality and civility our desired outcome? There is a clear connection with the Bible and the wellbeing of our country. Is America headed in the right direction?
An important scripture is recorded in Proverbs 14:34: “Righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a reproach to any people.” Many people can tell a major difference in the world today. There was a time people didn’t worry about mass shootings, especially in schools. Children could play on the streets without fear. Communities looked out for each other, and there was more respect for others. Although there has always been corruption, the level seen in the government, media and elsewhere is at its highest levels ever. Without the word of God, our leaders are running our country into the ground, our children are confused, and people do not know right from wrong.
It is time to consider the importance of God’s word. Of the many influences that have shaped the United States into a distinctive nation and people, none may be said to be more fundamental and enduring than the Bible (Ronald Reagan). It has helped to shape our laws, strengthen families and relationships, and provided principles for freedom and prosperity. Jesus emphasized the importance of his word in Matthew 7:24: “Therefore whosoever heareth these sayings of mine, and doeth them, I will liken him unto a wise man, which built his house upon a rock.”
If our house is crumbling today, we need to build it upon the rock. This is the only way to build back better.
Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski, your brother and sister In Christ. Comments welcome at rpyszkow@gmail.com.