The shock of a lifetime came with our first ultrasound appointment. A little skeptical, I tagged along with my wife to see if the pregnancy test was accurate. Not only was I about to see my first child, but my first set of twin boys.
The vigorous heartbeats of two babies took my breath away. At just two months old, the strength of the beats were powerful and stunningly loud. At that moment, I had no doubts that these were two precious human beings. We had prayed for a miracle, and in this case received two. This experience confirmed our view that life begins at conception. All life is sacred, created by God, and should be protected.
Tragically, more than 62 million abortions have taken place since 1973. That is more deaths than the combined casualties of the Revolutionary War, Civil War, World War I, World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, Persian Gulf War and the War on Terrorism. The abortion industry makes billions in profit, and much of the money comes from taxpayer dollars. Doctors from Planned Parenthood have openly boasted about their gains from the body parts of babies. Too many politicians gleam with pride for their support of this industry. They claim to support the rights of all Americans, especially the poor. Unfortunately, these victims do not have a voice, and their rights are ignored.
Every election season gives us an opportunity to stand up for the right to life. As recorded in Deuteronomy 30:19, God gives us the power to choose: “I set before you life and death... choose life therefore, that you and your descendants may live.” We can study the candidates and choose life with our votes. Also, we can call our elected officials and influence their decisions. It is vital that the Church prays for our country and gets involved in these issues. As a nation, we must decide between a culture that denigrates life or one that cherishes it. Let us choose life and be a voice for the helpless.