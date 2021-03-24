“Also I heard the voice of the Lord, saying, Whom shall I send, and who will go for us? Then said I, Here am I; send me (Isaiah 6:8).”
The times were tough, cities desolate, and people far from God. A great need arose, and the Lord sent out a call from Heaven. Isaiah was willing to accept his plan as God was ready to move.
Today, the opportunity is greater than ever, and the Lord is still calling. Who will answer the call to ministry and share his word to the lost? How many will accept the call to salvation and give their hearts to Jesus? Will people understand their purpose and dedicate themselves to the service of the kingdom? The Lord is still saying, “Whom shall I send, and who will go for us?”
As restrictions are being lifted slowly but surely across the nation, we are coming into a new season. A weary generation is looking for hope, and they are wanting to find purpose. The Church now has a new opportunity in the enormous harvest field before us.
God sees the spiritual decline, the desolation in the cities, and he is ready to move. As always, he uses people to accomplish his will. Although the expectation of revival is high among the Church, we must activate our faith to see it. The mission has already been given according to Mark 16, 15: “Go ye into all the world and preach the gospel to every creature.” We all have a part to play in this high calling.
God is calling all to receive his plan of salvation. Those carrying the weight of sin and condemnation can be forgiven. Many on the path of hell and destruction can reverse course. Broken homes can find healing, and lives can be restored. Those who have hit rock bottom, it is time to look up. For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten son, that whosoever believeth in him shall not perish, but have everlasting life (John 3:16). He is calling us back to a relationship with him and to live an abundant life. Will we listen when he speaks to our hearts? How will we respond when his spirit draws us to him? It is time to answer the call!