Not only has COVID-19 brought sickness from coast to coast, it has also impacted the mental health of our nation. The professionals are reporting an increase in suicide, drug overdose and depression. Other statistics show an increase in the divorce rates as families suffer from more stress.
Whether it is the pandemic or other circumstances, people struggle to see beyond the hardships. They fall into the mind trap that things will never change. Too many become victims of hopelessness. God’s word can help us look beyond despair and find better days ahead.
A great promise is found in Jeremiah 29:11: “For I know the thoughts that I think towards you, says the Lord, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end.”
God has a deep and meaningful purpose in all his works, especially his thoughts toward us. The same sophisticated mind that created the universe also engineered our beings. His artistic hands painted the colors of the sunset and the magnificent details of creation. Those hands have also crafted a glorious plan for us all. The Lord created us on the final day of creation and saved the best for last. When we understand this, we know that each day is filled with purpose from Almighty God.Sometimes hardships seem to eclipse our hope and vision.
However, we must realize that our troubles are temporary.
“For our light affliction, which is but for a moment, worketh for us a far more exceeding and eternal weight of glory (2 Corinthians 4:17).”
God views our momentary troubles necessary and worthwhile to achieve a greater outcome. He will not only bring us through them, but he will work them out for our good. They will not last, but the incredible results will remain.
Thank God COVID-19 will not last forever. If we trust in the Lord, we will have an expected, hopeful and desirable end. Let us hold on to the promises of God and realize our hope comes from the Lord.