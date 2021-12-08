If the original cross of cavalry could speak, what would it say? Normally, we see smooth, polished wood completely intact and nicely aligned within a church. Based on scripture and Roman history, the first cross would have been an entirely different picture. With the aggressive strikes from the cat of nine tails, the piercing of the iron spikes and the gushing blood loss, we could expect a gruesome scene.
The battered structure probably looked like it survived a war zone. The greatest symbol of Christianity would be worth a wealth of information about God. What could we learn from the marks and the blood left behind? The cross would speak volumes to us about Christ and his mission on Earth.
The remains of the crucifixion would shout out that Jesus loves us as recorded in John 3:16: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” The crucifixion was known as the most torturous and gruesome death in history. Christ willingly died to save us all from our sins. How much we are willing to spend on something determines its value. We were so precious to the Lord, that he paid the highest price. It cost him everything as he laid down his life. This adds incredible value to our worth and reveals the depth of his love for us all.
The first cross could tell us so much more about God’s plans for us. If a high price was paid for our redemption, what could we expect about his future plans for his children? Such measures to provide for our salvation should encourage us that he will provide for the rest. It is evident that he is serious about having a relationship with us. The Lord has gone through great lengths to reach out to his creation. Now the decision is up to us to put our faith in him and follow his plan. His great demonstration of love and sacrifice should assure us to trust him. He that spared not his own Son, but delivered him up for us all, how shall he not with him also freely give us all things (Romans 8:32)?”
Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski, your brother and sister In Christ. Comments welcome at rpyszkow@gmail.com.