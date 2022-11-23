America’s first Thanksgiving holds a spiritual message that must be told.
The perilous journey from the old country took a toll on the pilgrims. Some would not survive the harsh winter as they lacked basic necessities. Food became so scarce, they had to ration everyone to just five kernels a day.
By the time the next fall came around, things had changed. The pilgrims and Wampanoag Indians gathered at Plymouth for a harvest celebration in November 1621. Journals recorded that there was an abundance of food and preparations for winter. Sincerely, they praised God for plenty to eat and for the miracles that helped them survive.
This story captures the real essence of the holiday. The pilgrims lived out the scripture in 1 Thessalonians 5:18: “In every thing give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you.” As Christians, this mindset should be a lifestyle and not just a holiday. We may not be happy with all our circumstances, but we still should be thankful to the Lord. These early Americans acknowledged that God was their provider and preserved them by divine providence. In spite of great loss and suffering, they chose to be thankful and focused on what they had. They knew what it felt like to only have five kernels to eat each day. Maybe that is why they had strong faith in Christ. This is also the reason they greatly appreciated a complete meal.
Like our forefathers, we should also embrace the meaning of the holiday. Before the rush into the madness of Black Friday shopping, we should sit down at the table with family. Take some time to appreciate what we have and not focus on what we don’t have. Some would even say this is the secret to happiness.
It has been reported that the Pilgrims started a tradition to give each person five kernels to remember the hardships they survived. Then each person would share five reasons they were thankful. This would be a meaningful activity for any family during Thanksgiving. We would all be better off if we took time to count our blessings and remember where they come from.
Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski, your brother and sister In Christ. Comments welcome at rpyszkow@gmail.com.