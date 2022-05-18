Could a major victory for the pro-life movement be in the works? A leak about the future Supreme Court decision could indicate a historic change in the abortion industry. If Roe v. Wade is overturned, many lives will be saved and decades of death will end in some states.
God makes it clear in Deuteronomy 30:19, “I set before you life and death … choose life therefore, that you and your descendants may live.” As the church, we must continue to vote, let our voices be heard and pray for our nation. We must also pray for the Supreme Court judges to stand strong and make the right decisions. All life is sacred, created by God and should be protected.
Tragically, more than 62 million abortions have taken place since 1973. That is more deaths than the combined casualties of the Revolutionary War, Civil War, World War I, World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, Persian Gulf War and the War on Terrorism. The abortion industry makes billions in profit, and much of the money comes from taxpayer dollars. Doctors from Planned Parenthood have openly boasted about their gains from the body parts of babies. Too many politicians gleam with pride for their support of this industry. They claim to support the rights of all Americans, especially the poor. Unfortunately, these victims do not have a voice, and their rights are ignored.
My wife and I’s first ultrasound appointment dramatically strengthened our views on life. The vigorous heartbeats of two babies took my breath away. At just two months old, the strength of the beats were powerful and stunningly loud. At that moment, I had no doubts that these were two precious human beings. We had prayed for a miracle, and in this case received two. This experience confirmed to us that life begins at conception.
Our prayers, our decisions and who we vote for matters. As a nation, we must decide between a culture that denigrates life or one that cherishes it. Let us continue to choose life and be a voice for the helpless.
Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski, your brother and sister In Christ. Comments welcome at rpyszkow@gmail.com.