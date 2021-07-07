“But Jonah rose up to flee unto Tarshish from the presence of the Lord, and went down to Joppa (Jonah 1:3).”
Is it possible to outsmart God? Can a person run away from his presence? Although this sounds silly, the prophet Jonah actually attempted this task. God had called him to preach to the wicked city of Nineveh. Instead, he fled in the opposite direction towards Tarshish. Jonah decided to take a nap on the boat thinking his plan had worked. However, he woke up to one whale of a problem. After a rocky experience in the sea, the prophet decides to return to the Lord’s plan. Life is much better and purposeful in the center of God’s will.
Jonah soon realized it is impossible to run from the Lord. God is omnipresent according to Psalms 139:9: “If I take the wings of the morning, and dwell in the uttermost parts of the sea; Even there shall thy hand lead me, and thy right hand shall hold me.” Still many attempt the same mistake as Jonah. They know that God is real and has a plan for them. In spite of this, they ignore it or flat out run in the opposite direction. Is there a cause greater than the Lord and what he has in store for us? Jonah didn’t run because he was afraid of failing at his calling. On the contrary, he ran because he knew God would save the city of Nineveh.
Living outside of the will of God is like a fish living outside of water. We will be out of place spiritually and not function like we were designed. Without a relationship with the Lord, we will be left unfulfilled and empty. Lacking the spiritual anchor, we will be wreckage by the storms of life. Jonah experienced this turmoil as he traveled in the wrong direction. It is time for us to come to our senses and stop falling away. We cannot run from the Lord. He is waiting for us to return and calling for us to come home. His plans are so much more fulfilling, and his ways are much more peaceful. It is time to run to God and stop running from him!