The verdict was in, and she was declared guilty! Caught in the act of adultery and taken to Jesus.
The pharisees recited the law that such a person should be stoned to death. As they pressed Jesus for action, he stood up and said unto them, “He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone at her (John 8:7).” They all dropped their stones feeling guilty and walked away. Jesus told her to go and sin no more.
Many believe the lady was Mary Magdalene who received mercy and a new life. Her story helps people to know that God is not quick to condemn or punish. Instead, he is abundant in mercy, and his grace can change lives.
Like Mary, all have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God. Many know the shame and embarrassment of poor choices. Unfortunately, some are stuck in an endless cycle of defeat. Because of feeling hopeless and the continual pain of the past, they cannot move forward.
It is possible that Mary felt this way as she was believed to be a prostitute. Her documented story is evidence that people can change regardless of their history. An encounter with Jesus made the difference. She became one of his most devoted followers and had an important place in the gospel of Christ.
The Lord is described as the master potter in Isaiah 18. He can take marred clay and reshape it into something glorious. He doesn’t just throw us away because we make mistakes or feel that our lives are ruined. Satan would like to tell us that we are out of chances and all hope is lost. He doesn’t want us to know that the same Jesus who touched Mary, can also change us.
All we have to do is put our lives in the hands of the potter. Allow him to work and mold us into something great. He can lift us out of the pit of despair and give us an incredible future. Let us not allow guilt and shame to be the end of our story. If we yield our lives to the master potter, what can he do for us?