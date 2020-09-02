“Therefore be ye also ready: For in such an hour as you think not, the Son of man cometh (Matthew 24:44).”
The days and times that we live in have been most unusual. The wildfires are still setting records in California as they burn over a million acres of land. Twin hurricanes made a rare occurrence on our southern coast. Violence and unrest continue to devastate major U.S. cities. Also, we cannot forget our most relentless foe, the dreaded COVID-19. Could all of these disasters happening at once be telling us something? Are these the signs that the Bible alerts us to watch? As recorded in scripture, Jesus told us to be ready for his return.
Prophetic signs are described as great, intense and major events throughout scripture. We should expect them to be abnormal and cause a great impact. Often on the news lately, we have heard the word unprecedented. COVID-19 most definitely has had an unprecedented impact on the world. The twin hurricanes have been described as unprecedented on the news. Other natural disasters and occurrences are continuing to cause major impacts as well. These are situations that we have not experienced before in this manner.
That makes a strong case to say these events are significant to Bible prophecy. It is all the more reason to watch just as Christ has instructed.
Jesus’ predictions are always true. He foretold his crucifixion, resurrection, and so much more. Similarly, we can also be assured that he will return for his Church.
Our redeemer will rescue us from the tribulation of the world and the sorrow that will remain. The Bible describes a place where there is no more pain, death, and suffering. A change may be coming to the people of God. Soon, the fullness of joy and perfect rest in the presence of the Lord could become our new residence. For those who do not know Jesus as Lord and Savior, there is still opportunity to call out to him. Let us all be prepared and ready for Christ’s return.