“And Abraham lifted up his eyes, and looked, and behold behind him a ram caught in a thicket by his horns ... and Abraham called the name of that place Jehovah-Jireh” (Gen. 22:13-14).
Abraham wrestled with his faith as God tested him. His son Isaac asked where the lamb was for the sacrifice. Through this struggle, the Lord delivered a ram to help Abraham to accomplish his will. From this experience Abraham gave God the title Jehovah-Jireh, which means God is our provider. The Lord will always take care of his children and supply what is missing from our lives: “But my God shall supply all your need according to his riches in glory by Christ Jesus (Phil. 4:19).”
Even in the middle of the global pandemic, the name of God and the knowledge of who he is can comfort us.
As the men and women of the Bible sought the Lord through their personal experiences and hardships, they gained incredible revelations of him.
Moses called him Jehovah-Rophe during the great plagues of Egypt (Exodus 15:26). This name means the Lord who heals us. God promised that if the Israelites would obey him, then he would protect them from those plagues. Gideon called him Jehovah-Shalom during some fearful experiences (Judges 6:24). This name is interpreted God is our peace. He found that the Lord and his word was able to calm his fears and give him peace in troubling times. David called him Jehovah-Rohi meaning the Lord is my Shepherd (Psalms 23). He experienced the faithfulness of God to direct him and lead him in many complicated situations.
These names should remind us that the Lord is faithful, especially through the storms of life. We can seek him and gain our own personal experiences to testify to this fact.
God still supplies the needs of his children even if he has to “trap a ram in the thicket.” He can protect us from plagues and heal us from sickness. Even through frightful experiences, he can be our peace. The Great Shepherd will lead and guide us when we need wisdom. He comforts and helps us in our time of need. Through the panic of the coronavirus, let us not forget who he is and what he has done for us. Lets not forget the name of Jesus, which means savior. Today he is still saving people from sin. He can do all this and more when we call on his name.