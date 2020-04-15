The song “When the Saints Go Marching In’’ may take on a new meaning when churches across America finally reopen their doors.
Believers may march into sanctuaries like they are walking through the Pearly Gates singing and rejoicing. It seems that hunger for the word of God has risen to higher levels than before. People of faith have especially been impacted by the coronavirus since they have been locked down during worship hours. Some experts are starting to report progress in the fight against the virus. Hospitalizations are decreasing in some hotspot areas, and the projected number of deaths is appearing to be way less than expected.
The Easter season is still bringing hope to the world.
A great Easter verse is found in 1 Peter 1:3: “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, which according to his abundant mercy hath begotten us again unto a lively hope by the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.” The disciples of Jesus took a major blow when they witnessed his crucifixion. They had given up everything to follow him, and it seemed all hope was lost.
He was supposed to be God in the flesh and save his people. How could this happen? Why should they continue believing? It turned out that he had a greater plan that they could not foresee. What a difference three days can make! The resurrected Jesus confirmed all his promises, proved that he was the Son of God and displayed that eternal life is real.
Even in the age of the coronavirus, we can all gain from the resurrection. Many people have faced hardships and wondered if things will ever get back to normal. Still yet, there is a greater purpose and a lively hope in God. Even when our situations seem completely impossible, Jesus has a way of bringing new life. If he keeps huge promises such as raising from the dead, then he will provide our needs.
Sickness can destroy our bodies, but if we trust in Christ, we can live forever. We have a living hope because of the resurrection. The greatest promise is yet to come. One day his saints will come marching into that Heavenly Promise Land.