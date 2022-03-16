Extraordinary occurrences are being reported in Ukraine. One of the top militaries around the world is struggling to accomplish its mission. Experts expected Russia to seize Kiev in just a few days. However, they were stalled in the northern battlefront and are taking significant losses. A 40-mile military convoy was supposed to roll into the capitol and overtake it quickly. However, it has lingered for days with unusual circumstances. Although great devastation is taking place in Ukraine, they are gaining support from around the world. The resistance is much greater than anticipated as Ukrainians are standing their ground. God is moving through the prayers and support from around the globe.
According to multiple media outlets, strange happenings are taking place. GodTV.com reported that Russian troops turned on one another in the Kiev region. It was called “friendly fire,” however nine tanks and four armored vehicles were destroyed. Kiev Independent news also shared that a Russian warship shot down its own jet. This is either a sloppy performance by Putin’s army or divine intervention like in the days of King Jehoshaphat (2 Chron. 20:22-23).
CBN posted about a Ukrainian soldier’s story recently on social media. When outgunned and outnumbered, the soldier prayed. He shared that some kind of lightning came from the sky and destroyed the whole regiment. With all the stories being told, it is clear that the Lord is working.
People all over the world are praying for the people of Ukraine. God still hears us and will fight our battles when we seek him as recorded in 2 Chronicles 20:15: “For the battle is not yours, but God’s.” We all face problems in our lives and can look to the Lord for help. He is able to bring us victory even in the worst of circumstances. The war so far has been devastating to many, and the future is uncertain. That is why we must continue to pray over the situation. It has certainly made a difference and maybe has changed history. Let us continue to stand with Ukraine.
Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski, your brother and sister In Christ. Comments welcome at rpyszkow@gmail.com.