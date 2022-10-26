Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Sold as a slave, tried as a criminal and jailed for a crime he didn’t commit, Joseph found himself at the lowest point in his life. Those God-given dreams of greatness and purpose must have faded in those dark days. How would anything positive come out of these tragic circumstances?

Still, Joseph kept the faith and continued to follow the Lord. Little did he know, those unfortunate events would be the springboard that led to his destiny. The Pharaoh of Egypt called him out of his cell to save the world from famine. He was catapulted from the pit to the palace as the second most powerful man in the world. God calls us to walk in faith and not by sight.

Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski, your brother and sister In Christ. Comments welcome at rpyszkow@gmail.com.

