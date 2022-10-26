Sold as a slave, tried as a criminal and jailed for a crime he didn’t commit, Joseph found himself at the lowest point in his life. Those God-given dreams of greatness and purpose must have faded in those dark days. How would anything positive come out of these tragic circumstances?
Still, Joseph kept the faith and continued to follow the Lord. Little did he know, those unfortunate events would be the springboard that led to his destiny. The Pharaoh of Egypt called him out of his cell to save the world from famine. He was catapulted from the pit to the palace as the second most powerful man in the world. God calls us to walk in faith and not by sight.
Oftentimes, we allow “bad days,” the opinions of others and negative situations to define our lives. We live by our feelings and not by the word of God. It is vital to remind ourselves who we are in Christ and what is written in his word: “Nay, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him that loved us” (Rom. 8:37). Joseph probably didn’t “feel” like a conqueror when he was abandoned by his family. However, he knew his situation was temporary and that God’s promises would come to pass. Regardless of our circumstances, we will always triumph through Christ Jesus (2 Cor. 2:14). God’s Spirit will enable us and give us the grace to come out on top.
As Christians, we need to be reminded who we serve. The God who sits on the highest throne is all powerful. It is written that the Earth is his footstool and the Heavens of Heavens cannot contain his glory. He has never lost a battle and never found a problem he couldn’t solve. Although Jesus died for our sins, he victoriously rose from the grave on the third day. He conquered death, Hell and the grave. Christ says that the same spirit that rose him from the grave is in us (Rom. 8:11). We should not forget that our lives are filled with divine purpose and promise. One day if we follow him, we will rule and reign with him!
Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski, your brother and sister In Christ. Comments welcome at rpyszkow@gmail.com.