It is difficult to fathom the level of sacrifice that the U.S. military has endured for our country. Many soldiers lived miles apart from family and missed their loved ones. Others were in dangerous situations and wondered if they would live to see the next day. Knowing the risks, they still embraced the call and served in spite of the costs. Thousands left wounded, crippled, and dealt with post traumatic stress disorder from the battlefield. Many valiant warriors even paid the ultimate price. Throughout history, our liberty has not been handed to us. It has been purchased with an invaluable treasure of American lives. What if they did not complete their missions? Where would we be if they refused to lay it all down?
The majority of Americans will never have the experience of these veterans. Many will never have to survive in combat situations. This includes living with the rings of constant gun fire, explosions in the near distance, or taking cover from surprise ambushes. How traumatic it must have been to see fellow comrades being shot down left and right, charging through machine gun fire on the beaches of Normandy. Or facing urban warfare in Fallujah, Iraq, not knowing who was a civilian and who was an enemy. In spite of the constant dangers faced on the battlefield, our courageous troops march on and follow orders. They executed their missions faithfully while Americans live safely, luxuriously, and enjoy the best modern conveniences in the world. Our veterans have displayed a great love for their families and country.
A timely scripture is written in John 15:13: “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.” It is clear that this applies to our military and all our veterans. But even more so, it describes the great love of Jesus for us all. Our salvation cost Jesus everything. He was mocked, spat upon, and beaten mercilessly. The Roman soldiers drove large iron spikes through his body and hung him on the cross. Through this great sacrifice, we can be forgiven of our sins, reconnect to God, and live an abundant life. It is because of actions like this we can know true love. Let’s appreciate all the sacrifices that have filled our lives with enormous blessings we live with each day.
Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski, your brother and sister In Christ. Comments welcome at rpyszkow@gmail.com.