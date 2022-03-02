“Moreover the Philistines had yet war again with Israel; and David went down, and his servants with him, and fought against the Philistines: and David waxed faint” (2 Samuel 21:15).
“War again” seems to characterize the life of David. It was one battle after another, especially with his persistent foes known as the Philistines. At this point in his story, the constant warfare had caused him to become weary. The Lord gave him rest and raised up other soldiers to fight for him. God turned his numerous conflicts into victories. In spite of our troubles, Jesus will always cause us to triumph.
Doesn’t this scripture describe life at times? There is “yet war again.” Another problem “yet again” comes our way. We all become tired of dealing with constant issues. God strengthened David to fight and gave him rest when needed. When he could not continue, the Lord fought for him. He will take care of us as well. The long list of conflicts became a greater list of achievements. David was known as a giant killer, an accomplished warrior, a man after God’s own heart, and the greatest King of Israel. To become successful, we must be willing to take on challenges. If we want to be conquerors, we must fight the good fight of faith. We find the strength to win through prayer.
A great promise is written for us in Isaiah 54:17: “No weapon that is formed against thee shall prosper; and every tongue that shall rise against thee in judgment thou shalt condemn. This is the heritage of the servants of the Lord, and their righteousness is of me, saith the Lord.” Weapons will be formed with evil intent against us. However, God declares they will fail. Satan’s desire is always evil but the Lord will work it for our good. Like David, our battles will make us stronger. Our fight is for the glory of God. As long as we follow Christ, our commander in chief, the end will be absolute victory.
Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski, your brother and sister In Christ. Comments welcome at rpyszkow@gmail.com.