“But one thing is needful: and Mary has chosen that good part, which shall not be taken away from her” (Luke 10:42).
A dispute takes place between two sisters at a family gathering. Martha lashed out at her sister in frustration. She felt as if she was carrying the load of hospitality by herself. It was customary to show generosity and entertain guests in Bible days, especially important visitors of high position. Her sister Mary just sat still at the feet of Jesus listening to his words. As Martha complained, Jesus told her that she was too anxious and burdened with much serving. He upheld Mary’s actions and said that she made the best choice of the day. To get the most out of 2022, we must keep our relationship with Christ first.
An important New Year promise is found in Matthew 6:33: “Seek Ye First the Kingdom of God and his righteousness, and All these things will be added unto you.” The word all makes this an incredible assurance. This covers every need we have and problems that we face. If we put Christ first, he will take care of our 2022. He will bless us according to his word, answer our prayers, and work all things together for our good. It is vital at the beginning to take steps to live Christ-centered lives. Dedicating ourselves and our year to him will make all the difference. In spite of the problems and crazy times we are living in, we can still be blessed.
Although Martha was a good lady, she had her priorities out of order. She was so busy and worried about everything else that she missed her moment. Mary was able to spend quality time with Christ. She listened to his words and sat in his presence. Oftentimes we fall into the same trap as Martha. We focus on all our problems, get entangled in many unnecessary issues and become busy with less important things. It is the start of a New Year, and like Mary, we have an opportunity to get closer to Jesus. Do not miss his great plans and purposes that have been intended for this year. Let us remember the one thing that is of prime importance. If we do so, everything else will fall into place.
Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski, your brother and sister In Christ.