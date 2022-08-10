Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

“And, behold, there came a great wind from the wilderness, and smote the four corners of the house, and it fell upon the young men, and they are dead,” (Job 1:19).

Job was a righteous man in the Bible that had his share of calamity. It is recorded in scripture that he cursed the day he was born (Job 3:1). Severe disasters took place that claimed his children, his wealth and even his health. He had no good Samaritans that came to his aid. Instead, his friends told him it was his fault. Through it all, Job kept his integrity and did not curse God. The Lord restored Job and gave him double for his trouble. Through the mystery of tragedies, we learn that God is full of compassion and willing to rescue us. No matter what the situation, we can trust in him.

Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski, your brother and sister In Christ. Comments welcome at rpyszkow@gmail.com.

