Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

The tables have turned in the Ukraine-Russia War. When Russia invaded in February, U.S. intelligence predicted Ukraine would fall within hours. A 40-mile convoy full of heavy Russian military equipment all but spelled doom for Kyiv.

However, they failed to take it. Beyond expectations, Ukrainian forces are currently retaking territory and putting Russian forces on the run. According to General Petraeus, Russia will have a humiliating defeat in the end. Some are crediting God with the unpredictable turn of events. The Lord is our ever present help in the time of trouble.

Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski, your brother and sister In Christ. Comments welcome at rpyszkow@gmail.com.

Recommended for you