The tables have turned in the Ukraine-Russia War. When Russia invaded in February, U.S. intelligence predicted Ukraine would fall within hours. A 40-mile convoy full of heavy Russian military equipment all but spelled doom for Kyiv.
However, they failed to take it. Beyond expectations, Ukrainian forces are currently retaking territory and putting Russian forces on the run. According to General Petraeus, Russia will have a humiliating defeat in the end. Some are crediting God with the unpredictable turn of events. The Lord is our ever present help in the time of trouble.
After the invasion, videos were posted of Ukrainians worshiping God and praying on social media. Reports were made that there were not enough Bibles and shelves were emptied in stores. Many were turning to the Lord for this catastrophic event. Soon after, pastors made posts on social media testifying that God is helping them. Kremlin equipment was breaking down and stalling the large convoy, missiles sometimes were disappearing in the air and not hitting their targets, Russian soldiers turned on each other out of confusion. They are having a difficult time replacing soldiers and equipment due to heavy losses. The turnaround in Ukraine has been extraordinary.
This situation is a modern day example of how God can come to our aid in the time of need. There is a scripture recorded in Psalms 46:1: “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.”
We may not be facing the second greatest military in combat, but our problems sometimes may feel like it’s the end of the world. If the Lord can do something huge like saving Ukraine, he can move for us as well. As long as there is a God in heaven who answers prayers, there is always hope. Whatever problems we are facing, we can call on Jesus. If he bore the cross on his shoulders for us, he is willing to do more. Each day, he will be our strength and our help!
Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski, your brother and sister In Christ. Comments welcome at rpyszkow@gmail.com.