“And they were not able to resist the wisdom and the spirit by which he spake.” (Acts 6:10)
Stephen was one of the first deacons of the Christian Church mentioned in the book of Acts. He was devoted in the service of the Lord and noted for his great works and wisdom. Facing stiff opposition, he stayed firm in the faith and did not back down. The Holy Spirit was active in his life and empowered him especially in those tough moments. This scripture indicates that he was given such wisdom that his enemies could not resist. As a result, Stephen had a huge impact on the Church and is remembered today. God will empower the Church today to serve him, even in difficult times.
It is clear from the New Testament that the Holy Spirit of God was very involved in the early Church. The first group of believers were birthed in miracles, faith in Christ and an explosion of growth that turned the world upside down. They overcame many obstacles to advance the Kingdom of God. The scripture was fulfilled in Acts 1:8: “But ye shall receive power, after that the Holy Ghost is comes upon you: and ye shall be witnesses unto me.” Jesus told us that he would send the Comforter to be our advocate. He will lead us, strengthen us and give us wisdom.
The same Holy Spirit that assisted Stephen can be with us as well. We do not have to be afraid of opposition or any obstacles of serving God. Also, our weakness and perceived inabilities should not deter us, either. The Lord will give us what we need when we need it. Too many people withdraw from public service because they discount the power of the Holy Spirit. We can pray that God will fill us with his power to do his will and have faith that he will be our advocate as well. We will be impressed with the results. The early Church was extraordinary in their devotion, faith and service. The desperate world needs us to follow in their example.
Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski, your brother and sister In Christ. Comments welcome at rpyszkow@gmail.com.