“And he said, Take now thy son, thine only son Isaac, whom thou lovest, and get thee into the land of Moriah; and offer him there for a burnt offering upon one of the mountains which I will tell thee of (Gen. 22:2).”
Abraham must have struggled from the moment he woke up until he made it to the top of the mountain. This was his child that represented his promise, his legacy and his most prized possession. It was the ultimate test to see if he would withhold his only son. In the process of drawing back a knife, the angel of the Lord stopped him. Instead, the lord provided a ram in the thicket for the sacrifice. The Lord recognized his obedience and blessed him greatly as the patriarch of the chosen people. Although our faith is tested at times, it will yield innumerable blessings if we obey the Lord.
As Christians, we will be tried in the fire and have many trials. Thankfully, God doesn’t ask us to sacrifice our children. However, we will be challenged and sometimes feel stretched beyond our limits. Experts believe that Isaac became an idol for Abraham as he represented an extraordinary heritage. Could we pass the idol test? Would we give up our most prized possession for the Lord?
An idol represents anything that would take the place of God. It is written in Matthew 6:33, “Seek ye first the Kingdom of God; and all these things shall be added unto you.” Christ deserves first place in our hearts and will not take second place. If we love him with all of our heart, Matthew’s gospel records the covenant blessings which will follow.
It is written in James 2:17: “Even so faith, if it hath not works, is dead, being alone.” If we say we have faith in the Lord, there ought to be some evidence to back it up. God doesn’t often give us extreme tests to show our faith. Sometimes it is just the simple acts that are powerful. Do we pass the “love thy neighbor test” and help others in their time of need? How do we treat other people? When no one is looking, do we try to do what is right. If faith pleases the Lord, so should our lifestyles. Do we have a genuine faith that would pass the test? Would there be enough evidence in court to convict us if we said we are Christians? The message of James is to live it and show it. God richly rewards those who pass his tests.
Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski, your brother and sister In Christ. Comments welcome at rpyszkow@gmail.com.