“And he said, Take now thy son, thine only son Isaac, whom thou lovest, and get thee into the land of Moriah; and offer him there for a burnt offering upon one of the mountains which I will tell thee of (Gen. 22:2).”

Abraham must have struggled from the moment he woke up until he made it to the top of the mountain. This was his child that represented his promise, his legacy and his most prized possession. It was the ultimate test to see if he would withhold his only son. In the process of drawing back a knife, the angel of the Lord stopped him. Instead, the lord provided a ram in the thicket for the sacrifice. The Lord recognized his obedience and blessed him greatly as the patriarch of the chosen people. Although our faith is tested at times, it will yield innumerable blessings if we obey the Lord.

Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski, your brother and sister In Christ. Comments welcome at rpyszkow@gmail.com.

