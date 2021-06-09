She was known as the woman with an issue of blood. The sick woman had a medical condition that could not be cured by any doctor. Her money ran out, and her issue became worse.
Scripture records that she suffered for 12 long years (Luke 8:43). She was declared unclean by her community and had to live life as an outcast. As her options ran out, she turned her focus to Jesus. Pressing through the crowds of people, she reached out and touched the hem of his garment. Immediately, she was made whole, and Jesus commended her for her faith.
Today, we can still touch Jesus and see him move in our lives.
An important verse on prayer is found in James 5:16: “The effectual fervent prayer of a righteous man availeth much.” The woman mentioned in Luke can teach us a lot about seeking God. She pressed her way through her pain, struggles and the obstacles that kept her from Jesus. We all have issues that only the Lord can solve. The P.U.S.H. acronym can help give us guidance on how to make contact with Jesus. We don’t stop praying because “nothing happens.” Instead, we should pray until something happens. Seeking the Lord with fervency and persistence is effective.
The reaction of Jesus to the woman’s actions speaks volumes. He completely stopped his journey to Jairus’ home. Turning around, he asked the question, “Who touched me?” This specific touch got his attention and caused a divine response.
Why do we sometimes have to struggle through prayer and press our way to results? Jesus told the lady that her faith has made her whole. Our faith pleases God and is worth more than gold to him (1 Peter 1:7). When tried and pressed, it yields spiritual gains to us and the Lord.
If we have issues heavy on our hearts, we can press through to our breakthrough in prayer. We can still touch Jesus with our faith.