“In my distress I called upon the Lord, and cried unto my God: he heard my voice out of his temple, and my cry came before him, even into his ears (Psalms 18:6).”
If there was ever a man that understood the power of prayer, it was David. His life was full of literal battles that often put him in danger. He was outnumbered by his enemies, at times he faced giants and combated enormous problems. Yet, he always emerged triumphant and full of praise for the Lord. David achieved victory over his enemies, overcame great hardships and received mercy from God. According to this Psalm, it was because he called upon the Lord.
Prayer can still yield incredible results today.
This particular Psalm of Praise took place after the death of King Saul. The King constantly threatened David’s life and was a source of great anguish. We can also face persistent issues that can even be “king-sized” problems. David’s testimony can be an encouragement for us all.
There is a God in Heaven who hears us when we pray: “Then the earth shook and trembled; the foundations also of the hills moved and were shaken, because he was wroth.” The Psalmist described the Lord as responding with strong emotion as he brought him deliverance. The scriptures describe God as full of compassion and care for his children. The Lord will respond to our prayers as well even when we face difficult situations.
We should remember the power of prayer and its vital necessity in our lives. It is recorded in James 5:16: “The effectual fervent prayers of the righteous availeth much.”
This is not because of the power of positivity, but positively the power of God. Are there any challenges too hard for the Lord? What issues are too complicated beyond his wisdom? Where can one find a situation too far from his reach? Alcohol and pills will not erase our problems, but prayer can get us results.
We do not have to sit in hopelessness when we face enormous hardships. Instead of allowing our battles to defeat us, we can pray through for the victory!