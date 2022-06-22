“And he saith unto them, Why are ye so fearful, O ye of little faith (Matthew 8:26)?” These were the words of Christ to his disciples after a storm. His followers had a real problem on their hands. Wicked weather had overtaken them and waves pounded their ship. The situation deteriorated quickly as they tried to keep afloat. Their lives were in jeopardy as the boat filled with water. In panic, they rushed to Jesus and found him napping on a pillow. Amazingly, he just about slept through the whole crisis. He rose up and rebuked the winds and there was a great calm. We can find the rest of the Lord even in troubled times.
Just like the disciples, we allow ourselves to panic in our storms and worry too much about things out of our control. It is easy to lose focus and peace of mind. We may need to hear those same words that Christ spoke to his disciples. Where is our faith? Have we forgotten that God is in control? He is going to take good care of us. The disciples were so caught up in the upheaval that they forgot the Lord of Lords and King of Kings was present. The Master of the winds and Creator of the earth was on board and they didn’t have to worry. It doesn’t matter how terrifying the storm appears as long as Jesus is on the boat. He will take us through to the other side as we trust in him.
An important scripture is found in Matthew 11:28: “Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.” The God who slept through a life threatening storm knows how to give us rest. Our faith is vital in helping us endure turbulent times. He invites us to come to him and lay our burdens down in prayer. Based on his perfect track record and reliability of keeping his word, we can trust him. Connecting to God in prayer will give us the assurance that he will take care of us. Most importantly we can find the spiritual rest of having all our sins forgiven and guilt taken away. Spiritual rest comes from having a right relationship with Jesus Christ. If he is on the boat, our ship will sail in the right direction. We can have peace of mind along the journey.
Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski, your brother and sister In Christ. Comments welcome at rpyszkow@gmail.com.