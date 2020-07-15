It seems that our nation is suffering from coronaviris fatigue. We have spent numerous hours quarantined in our homes. Many have socially distanced themselves, worn masks and tried to follow the guidelines. Sacrifices have been made with social events, vacations and long-awaited activities.
In spite of this, there are new spikes in cases across the country. There is even talk of a second wave in the future. Just when is this all going to end? It has been a very frustrating experience that will hopefully end soon.
Some reminders can help us weather the storm: God is still on the throne, he still answers our prayers and his promises will give us strength.
One such promise is found in Isaiah 40:31: “But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.” The high-soaring eagle goes through a vital renewal process. It faces “wear and tear” as it travels many miles. However, it molts off its old feathers and gains new ones. As a result, the eagle soars with new strength and mounts up with mighty new wings.
At times, we can feel like those old eagles that need renewal. The process of waiting can be difficult as the virus persists. We also become weary taking care of our families, working our jobs and trying to help others.
God promises that if we wait upon him, he will renew our strength like the eagle. Coincidentally, our forefathers chose the eagle as our national symbol. Maybe it was because we rose from many challenges with great strength.
As a nation, we need to trust in the Lord again. If we wait upon him, our businesses will prosper. Our health, our schools and our communities can come back stronger than ever. Most importantly, we need a revival of our faith. Let us not forget where we can find strength and renewal. Let us pray that the Lord will help us mount up with eagles’ wings. With faith and trust in God, our nation can soar again.