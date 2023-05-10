“Remember Lot’s wife. Whosoever shall seek to save his life shall lose it; and whosoever shall lose his life shall preserve it (Luke 17:32).” The wickedness of Sodom and Gomorrah had become unbearable and judgment was imminent. By the mercy of the Lord, Lot and his wife were rushed out of the city and warned not to look back. However, the urge became too great to resist. Lot’s wife looked back and became a pillar of salt. Many people today are falling into the same trap. They are giving their affections and time to the sinful pleasures of the world. Jesus included this Old Testament scripture in his sermon as he taught the multitudes. It is important for us to remember Lot’s wife and safeguard our hearts.
The book of wisdom also confirms this message in Proverbs 4:23: “Keep thy heart with all diligence; for out of it are the issues of life. Lot’s wife spent so much time in these wicked cities that her heart became infected by the sin. Looking back wasn’t just a reflex, but more of a longing to return home. She had gotten used to the lifestyle and did not want to leave. If we are not careful, we can become used to the darkness around us. It can slowly begin to change us in every way. We can find ourselves more accepting of immorality and distant from the Lord. If the world is influencing us instead of us influencing the world, then we know something is wrong.
One of the major ways to protect our hearts is to commit them to the Lord each day. The letter to the Church of Ephesus in Revelations 2:4 pointed out a major problem. They had left their first love. A major Church in the Bible with good works had drifted from their relationship with Jesus. If it could happen to them, it can happen to us. It is vital that we prioritize time with Jesus each day and put him first. We must fan the flames of our passion for the Lord and avoid influences that would put our fire out. There are forces all around that are competing for our minds and hearts. Still, we can be strong in the Lord and build our lives on the firm foundation.
Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski, your brother and sister In Christ. Comments welcome at rpyszkow@gmail.com.