“But as for you, ye thought evil against me; but God meant it unto good, to bring, as it is this day, to save many people alive.” — Gen. 50:20
These powerful words were spoken by Joseph to his family after he became a ruler in Egypt. His brothers remember selling him to the Ishmaelites for 20 pieces of silver and were afraid of retribution. This beautiful story of reconciliation also helps us to understand the purpose of hardships. Joseph was able to see the greater plan of God to save the world from a worldwide famine. Although tribulation is a part of our lives, God is able to work it for our good.
Many times we ask why God? However, we never ask what if? What if God would have delivered Joseph from being sold to the Ishmaelites? How many thousands of people would have starved to death from the severe famine? Would the reconciliation of his family have ever taken place? How many in Egypt would have ever learned about the living God who interprets dreams, has the solutions to our problems, and rescues us in the time of need? What if we never had any troubles in life? As much as we hate to admit it, they have made us who we are today. Sometimes they move us in the right direction to fulfill the Lord’s plans. Without them, would we even know God?
We need to remember a promise found in Romans 8:28: “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” All things happen for a reason and we don’t always see the full picture. God doesn’t forget about us and will never forsake us. If he allows trouble to happen, there is an important purpose for it. We can trust him even when we don’t understand why and when he doesn’t seem to answer our prayers. There is always a greater gain for our pain. Our setbacks could really be our set ups for something greater. Like Joseph, our breakthrough will come at the right moment. Let’s keep trusting God!
Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski, your brother and sister In Christ. Comments welcome at rpyszkow@gmail.com.