“But as for you, ye thought evil against me; but God meant it unto good, to bring, as it is this day, to save many people alive.” — Gen. 50:20

These powerful words were spoken by Joseph to his family after he became a ruler in Egypt. His brothers remember selling him to the Ishmaelites for 20 pieces of silver and were afraid of retribution. This beautiful story of reconciliation also helps us to understand the purpose of hardships. Joseph was able to see the greater plan of God to save the world from a worldwide famine. Although tribulation is a part of our lives, God is able to work it for our good.

Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski, your brother and sister In Christ. Comments welcome at rpyszkow@gmail.com.

