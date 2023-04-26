“That at what time ye hear the sound of the cornet, flute, harp, sackbut, psaltery, dulcimer, and all kinds of musick, ye fall down and worship the golden image that Nebuchadnezzer the King hath set up (Daniel 3:5).” The Babylonian King set a royal decree demanding that all people bow down and worship his image. Like a “wave” at a sporting event, people began to fall down one by one. There were 3 Hebrew boys who decided to stand and not bow down. They were tossed in a fiery furnace and miraculously did not burn. As the King looked into the furnace, he saw a 4th man who looked like the Son of God. God was with them in the fire and used them to transform the Babylonian Empire. Instead of bowing down to the false idols of the world, we can stand for Jesus.
America is becoming increasingly like ancient Babylon in the Bible. As we continue to drift away from God, the idols of money, power, and lust become larger like the golden statue. There is a greater pressure from the government and the world system to abandon the faith and follow the new world order. If we don’t comply with their “theology,” views of sexuality, and immoral practices, there are consequences. Just like in Babylon, many people are bowing down to the idols of the world. However, King Nebuchadnezzer learned that the one true living God, was greater than the idols of the world. As he showed up in the furnace and revealed himself, the false gods lost their power and minds were changed. As Christians, we need to realize who we serve and follow him.
The time has come for people to choose sides. Are we going to serve the Lord or bow to the world? God promises us that he will be with us in the fire. If we take a stand for Jesus, he will take a stand for us. It is important to be who Christ has called us to be and not allow the opinions of others to change us. At the end of the day only the Lord’s point of view matters. On Judgement Day, we will answer to him. While the world bowed down to the golden image, the 3 Hebrew boys went down in history as standing for the Lord. We also have the opportunity to serve him and change the world.
Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski, your brother and sister In Christ. Comments welcome at rpyszkow@gmail.com.