“Whoever cometh to me and heareth my sayings and doeth them ... he is like a man which built a house, and digged deep, and laid the foundation upon a rock (Luke 6: 47,48).”
Being a carpenter, Jesus understood that one of our most basic needs was shelter. A house built on a strong foundation will endure and offer us protection from harsh weather. In comparison, faith in Christ is our greatest need and can serve us in a similar fashion. It acts as the anchor of our soul and stability throughout the storms of life.
Even in the darkest nights, it can comfort us and pull us through to better times. Most importantly, this faith will allow us to live forever.
Jesus stressed the importance of laying a firm foundation when it comes to building our “spiritual house.” How solid is our devotion to Christ? Building a house takes time and is constructed one block at a time. God’s word serves as the bricks that must all be applied together.
Do we use cheaper “materials” such as popular trends and philosophies of the world to stand upon? Are we changing scripture to justify our lifestyles instead of changing our lifestyles to align with the word of God? Is the Bible low on the priority list? If this is the case, then our foundations are weak and will not stand. Like so many, we will collapse through the storms of life.
Obedience to Christ is an essential part of the Christian faith. This is how we live on the solid rock. We have seen the devastating results from the removal of God’s word from society. A return to the principles of the Bible will strengthen our marriages, families, communities and beyond.
The results do not come by reading scriptures and attending Church only. Jesus makes it clear that we must be doers of his word. This opens God’s hand of blessing in our direction. Are we listening to the Lord as he speaks to us? When we do this, our foundations will be effective, endure any storm and last for all eternity.