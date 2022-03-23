“And Pharaoh hardened his heart at this time also, neither would he let the people go” (Exodus 8:32). This happened after the fourth plague that God sent to Egypt for holding his people captive. Yet, he kept calling Moses to return back to command Pharaoh to let his people go. Moses continued to speak to Pharaoh even when it seemed to make the situation worse. He believed that God would deliver Israel from bondage according to his word. The presence of Israel in the Middle East today is a testament to this miracle. We are able to trust the Word of the Lord in difficult circumstances because it has been tried throughout the years. God’s promises give us strength and great hope for the future.
The likelihood of World War 3 and nuclear warfare has increased, according to some outlets. Inflation, gas prices, supply issues and many other problems have been a cause of concern for many. Not to mention the everyday issues people face in normal life. At times we can feel overwhelmed and even anxious about the future. God understands how we feel and has given us numerous promises. When we meditate on them, they can give us the assurance we need for peace of mind. They remind us he is in control and our future is secure in him. In addition, he said that anything we ask according to his will, he will give it to us (1 John 14-15).
God’s promises work especially well in difficult times. One popular scripture is found in Phil. 4:19: “My God shall supply all your needs according to his riches in glory.” This includes gas money, groceries and whatever else we need as we trust in him. Another encouraging promise is found in Romans 8:28: “All things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” The Lord will even use bad circumstances to work in our favor. Also, Jeremiah 29:11 records that God knows his plans for us. They are described as thoughts of peace and of an expectant end. They assure us that if we follow the Lord, the end result will be wonderful. These scriptures and many more can help us be confident about tomorrow.
Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski, your brother and sister In Christ. Comments welcome at rpyszkow@gmail.com.