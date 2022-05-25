“And the rest, some on boards, and some on broken pieces of the ship. And so it came to pass, that they escaped all safe to land” (Acts 27:44). This scripture describes Paul’s journey and first attempt to sail to Italy. God called him as a prisoner to minister the gospel to King Caesar and many others in that area. Paul had warned the crew that the weather was too dangerous to travel, but they didn’t listen. His ship was tossed around for days with an exceedingly great tempest. The trip turned into a nightmare scenario where the men had to grab the closest board and hold on for dear life. With God’s help, all members made it safely to an island to try again. Although we can have shipwrecked experiences in life, Christ can be our anchor.
Sometimes life can be comparable to the Apostle Paul’s journey to Italy. His ship was tossed around for days by a monster storm. There wasn’t a better man of God in history, still he faced some major problems. Being a person of faith doesn’t exempt us from trouble. Sometimes we may feel battered by storms in our personal lives. In fact, the “bottom” may have fallen out and we feel as if we have been shipwrecked. Paul did not just hold on to parts of the boat, but held on to the promises of God to get him through. Although parts of the boat were smashed in pieces, he eventually made it to his destination. The future may be uncertain but God’s word is always reliable. Like Paul, our faith can help us weather our storms.
One of Paul’s popular phrases comes from Acts: 27:31: “Except these abide in the ship, ye cannot be saved.” Many preachers use this passage to preach the salvation message. It is also great advice to help stabilize us during tough times. We need to abide in the faith in Jesus and his word. The scriptures will be a firm foundation for our families and communities while many are sinking. Families that pray together will still stay together. Faith serves as an anchor that will keep us intact. Storms will come and may even inflict damage, but trust in God will lead us to our destinations. If we feel shipwrecked and lost, we can reach out to the Lord. He is still in control and can be our anchor today.
Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski, your brother and sister In Christ. Comments welcome at rpyszkow@gmail.com.