“Thus saith the Lord unto you, Be not afraid nor dismayed by reason of this great multitude; for the battle is not yours, but God’s (2 Chronicles 20:15).”
The story of Jehoshaphat reminds us that God will fight for his children. It also teaches us what to do when we face challenging situations. Although Jehoshaphat was king, he was willing to humble himself and listen to God. According to this chapter, he did several things that turned his situation around. In addition, his decisions caused him to be prosperous and successful. There is a New Year’s message in his story that can greatly impact us all. Jehosphaphat gives us some resolutions that can make 2020 extraordinary.
As Judah was outnumbered, Jehosphaphat set himself to seek the Lord and proclaimed a fast throughout the land. We do not have to wait for a crisis to happen, we can get our priorities from the start. Some people may not be able to fast, but we can all seek God and put him first. “But seek ye first the Kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you (Matthew 6:33).” The New Year gives us all a new opportunity. It is the perfect time to commit ourselves to the Lord and his word. It may not eliminate our problems, but Almighty God will help us fight our battles. We can expect the year to be blessed and know that he is with us.
The King of Judah also kept his eyes on the Lord: “For we have no might against this great company that cometh against us; neither know we what to do: but our eyes are upon thee (2 Chron. 20:12).”
Instead of focusing upon the might of his enemies or the enormity of his problems, he trusted in the superiority of his God. The new year will bring plenty of distractions and obstacles our way. If we allow it, they will pull us in the wrong direction and cause us to miss the mark. As long as Peter’s eyes were on Jesus, he walked on water. What can we accomplish if we do the same? If we prioritize God and look to his word for guidance, we will have an extraordinary walk this year.