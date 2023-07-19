“And he went a little farther, and fell on his face, and prayed, saying, O my Father, if it be possible, let this cup pass from me: nevertheless not as I will, but as thou wilt (Matthew 26:39).” This was the well known prayer of Jesus in the garden of Gethsemane. Fully aware of the agony of the imminent crucifixion, he prayed about other possibilities of salvation for the world. However, the response from Heaven made it crystal clear there was no other way. The cross would be God’s one and only plan to save mankind from sin. Christ chose to take on the role of savior and become the sacrificial lamb. The blood of Jesus is essential for forgiveness and provides many more benefits to believers.
These benefits are recorded in Isaiah 53:5: “He was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we were healed.” This verse points out that each injury would serve a specific purpose. His wounds were visible, outward lacerations which would address our acts of sin. Bruises are bleeding on the inside. Christ’s bruises address the deeper issues of our lives. In Hebrew, iniquity is defined as crooked and distorted. Being born in iniquity helps us understand why so many are living crooked lives. If we apply his blood and the finished work of calvary, he will straighten us out. As he was bruised for our iniquities, he addresses our heart conditions and the nature that leads us to sin. His blood covers it all.