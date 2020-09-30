The famous “thorn in the flesh” that pricked the Apostle Paul is still a mystery today. The passage in 2 Corinthians 12 describes a painful experience that caused suffering and made him weak.
Was this a sickness that he had to endure? Did his past continually haunt him and make him feel unworthy to accept God’s call on his life? Could it have been more practical and represent the troubles of everyday life? Whatever the thorn was, Paul prayed that the Lord would remove it. Not only did God help him overcome the issue, but he used it for Paul’s benefit. Today, God’s Grace is available to help us in the time of need.
Paul’s answer to his prayer request is written in 2 Corinthians 12:9: “And he said unto me, My grace is sufficient for thee: for my strength is made perfect in weakness.” Although this passage remains a mystery, we can all identify with pain and suffering. We deal with “thorns” that come and go in our lives. The grace of God will abundantly supply the need of any situation. It will give us strength to endure hardships, empower us to serve him, and pick us up when we fall. He will help us do great exploits that we cannot accomplish on our own. We can receive this gift by trusting in Christ and through prayer.
Most importantly, the grace of God is our only avenue to salvation. Ephesians 2:8 makes it very clear, “It is by grace that ye are saved... and not of works.” We have all sinned and fallen short of the glory of God. It is impossible to earn forgiveness, to achieve the entrance to Heaven, and to deserve the love of Jesus. However, there is an acronym for grace commonly quoted: God’s Riches At Christ’s Expense.
It is an unmerited favor and a free gift that costs the Lord everything. We may have a dark past like Paul. Also, we may have led a sinful lifestyle for years. Still yet, the gift is extended to us all. As we repent of our sins and trust in Jesus, we can receive his salvation. If there was ever a time we needed God’s abundant grace, it is now.